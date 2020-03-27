Kings County confirms its first two cases of COVID-19

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kings County health officials reported their first two coronavirus cases on Friday morning.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

One of the cases is a Kings County resident and the other is a non-resident that is currently being treated in isolation, according to the county’s Department of Public Health.

Health officials said they are conducting communicable disease investigations to identify anyone who may have had close personal contact with the patients — including any friends, family members, or health care professionals, to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness.

Experts are still investigating to see whether the cases are determined to be travel-related, close one-on-one contact, or community spread.

The resident has been quarantined and close contacts have been identified.

The health department said it is not releasing specific information regarding either of the two cases with the public due to privacy concerns.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.