Kings County confirms 2 more COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Kings County Department of Public Health announced two more coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the total number to 20.

Of those cases, health officials say two are travel-related, 11 are due to close contact, two are community transmission, and five are under investigation. Four people have recovered from COVID-19 and one passed away.

Kings County Department of Public Health adds that one of the two new cases contracted the virus through close contact with a confirmed case. The exposure of the second patient remains under investigation.

COVID-19 resource links:

