Kings County adds 4 new COVID-19 cases

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kings County stands at 71, an increase of four when compared to the previous update.

Of the 71 cases of COVID-19, Kings County Department of Public Health says three are travel-related, 50 are due to close contact, two are community transmission, and the remaining 16 are under investigation.

Health officials add that there have been 12 recoveries. The number of deaths remains at one.

COVID-19 resource links:

