Kern County sees 41 new COVID-19 cases in a single day — largest increase so far

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced 23 new COVID-19 cases Friday afternoon; they announced 18 additional cases earlier in the day.

That’s the largest single-day increase in Kern County (and in the Central Valley) so far during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 199, including five non-residents.

Of all of the cases, 96 are people 18 to 49 years old, 60 are 50 to 64 years old, 35 of them are 65 and older, and three represent children 17 and younger. With the new numbers, another child has tested positive.

The majority of the cases, 86, are residents of west Bakersfield. Sixty are east Bakersfield residents, 36 are Valley residents in western Kern County, seven are in the mountain regions and five in the desert areas.

COVID-19 resource links:

There have been 4,504 total tests conducted on Kern County residents, 2,498 have come back negative while 1,807 are pending, according to the department.

Earlier on Friday, KCPH announced the county’s second COVID-19 death.

