Kern County says there are 33 new positive COVID-19 cases, total at 363

KERN COUNTY, California (KGPE/KSEE) — Kern County health officials report 33 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total to 363. Three people have now died among those who tested positive.

According to health officials, they have tested 6,303 with 2,475 pending tests. Officials report 3,457 negative tests.

