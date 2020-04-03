Kern County says there are 176 positive COVID-19 cases; 2nd death reported

KERN COUNTY, California (KGPE/KSEE) — Kern County health officials reported Friday that two people have now died and 176 people tested positive for COVID-19.
According to health officials, they have tested 42,41 with 1,646 pending tests and with 2,419 negative tests.
