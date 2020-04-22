Kern County reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Health officials also said 31 more people had recovered

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kern County health officials Wednesday reported 12 new COVID-19 cases and 31 new recoveries and one new death in the county.

That brings the county’s overall cases to 692.

The new cases were reported by the county’s Public Health Services Department.

Out of the 692 cases, 400 were patients aged 18 to 49 years old, 169 were between 50 to 64 years old, 68 were over 65 years old and 46 were between 0 to 17 years old.

Four patients have died and 293 have recovered from COVID-19 in the county overall, health officials said.

The county reported out of 9,097 tests, 4,923 came back negative and 3,591 were pending.

Kern County health officials also released an online dashboard (click here) detailing where in the county COVID-19 cases are being reported.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of this writing.

