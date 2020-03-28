Kern County Public Health confirms six new COVID-19 cases, 47 total cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Public Health Department has announced six new COVID-19 cases, bringing a total of 47 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county.

Health officials have tested 1,915 people. There have been 932 negative results, and 936 results are pending, according to the county’s public health website.

There is one death, a family friend identified the victim as 48-year-old Susie Garcia of Delano.

