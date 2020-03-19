Kern County now has three COVID-19 cases, health officials say

KERN COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Kern County health officials said Thursday that two residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the third case in Kern County — the county’s first case isn’t a resident of Kern County.

On Tuesday, the county confirmed a non-resident tested positive for COVID-19.

Public Health is currently investigating these two cases to determine potential exposure sources and any contacts these patients may have had, health officials said.

“With these two identified cases, it is a good reminder for our community to continue their efforts and diligence to practice good hygiene and stay home when you are sick,” said Matt Constantine, Director of Public Health.

Health officials didn’t say how the residents contracted COVID-19.

