Live Now
NAS Lemoore virtual town hall to address COVID-19 concerns.

COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Kern County now has more than 100 positive COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

by: Joseph Luiz

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – Kern County Public Health Services announced 15 new local COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the overall total to 101.

According to health officials, the number also includes the death of a woman from Delano.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Kern County says there have been 3,093 tests of local residents carried out, of which 1,791 were negative and 1,201 are pending.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know