Kern County now has more than 100 positive COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – Kern County Public Health Services announced 15 new local COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the overall total to 101.
According to health officials, the number also includes the death of a woman from Delano.
Kern County says there have been 3,093 tests of local residents carried out, of which 1,791 were negative and 1,201 are pending.
