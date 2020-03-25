Kern County has 24 cases of COVID-19 after 8 more residents test positive

BAKERSFIELD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – There are 24 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kern County, according to a Wednesday update by the Public Health Services Department.
Officials say 23 of the COVID-19 cases are Kern County residents and the remaining one is not a resident of Kern County.
The number of cases rose by eight following the previous update.
A total of 936 tests have been carried out.
