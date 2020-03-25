Breaking News
Newsom announces agreement with major banks for 90-day mortgage payment grace period for people impacted by COVID-19
Kern County has 24 cases of COVID-19 after 8 more residents test positive

Coronavirus

BAKERSFIELD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – There are 24 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kern County, according to a Wednesday update by the Public Health Services Department.

Officials say 23 of the COVID-19 cases are Kern County residents and the remaining one is not a resident of Kern County.

The number of cases rose by eight following the previous update.

A total of 936 tests have been carried out.

COVID-19 resource links:

