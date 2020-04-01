Kern County confirmed COVID-19 cases up to 129

BAKERSFIELD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kern County is 129 — a jump of 28 cases in a single day, Public Health Services said Wednesday.
Officials say there are 126 cases confirmed among Kern County residents, and another three among non-residents.
>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Kern County remains at one.
Kern County Public Health Services has conducted 3640 tests for novel coronavirus: 2115 came back negative and 1396 tests remain pending.
COVID-19 resource links:
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.