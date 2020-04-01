Breaking News
Fresno County confirmed COVID-19 cases up to 82

COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Kern County confirmed COVID-19 cases up to 129

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kern County is 129 — a jump of 28 cases in a single day, Public Health Services said Wednesday.

Officials say there are 126 cases confirmed among Kern County residents, and another three among non-residents.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Kern County remains at one.

Kern County Public Health Services has conducted 3640 tests for novel coronavirus: 2115 came back negative and 1396 tests remain pending.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know