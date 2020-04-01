Kern County confirmed COVID-19 cases up to 129

BAKERSFIELD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kern County is 129 — a jump of 28 cases in a single day, Public Health Services said Wednesday.

Officials say there are 126 cases confirmed among Kern County residents, and another three among non-residents.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Kern County remains at one.

Kern County Public Health Services has conducted 3640 tests for novel coronavirus: 2115 came back negative and 1396 tests remain pending.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.