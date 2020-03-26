Kern County announces four new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 29

KERN COUNTY, California (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced four new COVID-19 cases during its press briefing Thursday.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Public Information Officer Michelle Corson said 28 Kern County residents have tested positive, along with one non-resident, bringing the new total to 29.

Corson said 952 tests have been conducted, of which 553 are negative and 370 are pending.

Out of all of the cases, 19 of them are residents from west Bakersfield. Five are from east Bakersfield, three from western Kern County and one in the desert area of eastern Kern County.

Corson said there are no longer any travelers in the department’s monitoring program.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.