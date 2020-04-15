Kern County announces 54 new COVID-19 cases; total exceeds 500

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced 54 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the county total to 524.

Health officials say there are 304 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. Those between 50 and 64 represent 132 cases while there are 55 cases among those 65 and older. 25 children who have tested positive for the virus.

According to Public Health Services, there have been 7,240 tests of completed of which 3,884 have come back negative and 2,832 are pending.

