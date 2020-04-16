Live Now
Kern County announces 20 new COVID-19 cases

by: Joseph Luiz

Posted: / Updated:

coronavirus , covid-19 , county, kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced 20 new COVID-19 cases this afternoon, bringing the county total to 562.

The department says there are 324 cases among those 18 to 49 years old; 142 cases in those between 50 and 64 years old; and 55 cases among those 65 and older. 32 children have also tested positive for the virus.

There have been 7,797 tests of local residents completed, of which 4,087 have come back negative and 3,148 are pending, the department said.

