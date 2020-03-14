Kerman Unified to provide free meals for students during school closure

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – All Kerman Unified School District schools will be closed from Monday, Mar. 16 through April 13.

The district says they will revisit when students can return to school.

Grab and Go meals will be available for KUSD students Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. through 12 p.m. at the following locations:

-Kerman High School 205 South First Street

-Kerman Floyd Elementary School 14655 West F Street

For information regarding the Grab and Go meals Program you can the KUSD Food Services Department at (559) 843 – 9041.

