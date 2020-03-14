Breaking News
School Districts across the Central Valley announcing closures. Here’s the full list.

Kerman Unified to provide free meals for students during school closure

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Kerman_Unified

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – All Kerman Unified School District schools will be closed from Monday, Mar. 16 through April 13. 

The district says they will revisit when students can return to school.

Grab and Go meals will be available for KUSD students Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. through 12 p.m. at the following locations:

-Kerman High School 205 South First Street 

-Kerman Floyd Elementary School 14655 West F Street

For information regarding the Grab and Go meals Program you can the KUSD Food Services Department at (559) 843 – 9041. 

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know