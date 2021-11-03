Kaweah Health declares second Code Triage in less than 3 months after reaching full capacity

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Kaweah Health declared its second internal diaster, known as a Code Triage, in less than three months on Monday. The hospital, which currently has the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, issued the Code Triage due to overcrowding in its Emergency Department.

Officials say the hospital currently has more than 50 admitted patients waiting for a bed to become available, and 60 other patients trying to receive care in the Emergency Department.

As of 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, Kaweah Health says there were 368 inpatients receiving care in the downtown Visalia medical center, and there are currently zero beds available for anyone else needing hospitalization.

There were also reportedly 111 patients in the Emergency Department, 51 of which were admitted and are waiting for beds, and 60 who were waiting to be seen or evaluated by a doctor.

Kaweah Health says it is still accepting patients, but wait times in the Emergency Department are expected to be exceptionally long, especially for those not needing life-saving care.

In the meantime, officials are encouraging the community to seek care from their primary care physicians, or Kaweah Health’s Urgent Care Centers for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries.