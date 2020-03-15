Kaweah Delta sets up tents to improve safety COVID-19 testing

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kaweah Delta has put up three tents to expand capacity and further improve the safety of COVID-19 testing for Tulare County residents.

As of Friday, three tents are available to assist Kaweah Delta in collecting specimens, a nasal swab, from people who Tulare County Public Health wants tested for COVID-19. Kaweah Delta is setting up a larger tent near the Emergency Department as well, according to health officials.

Health officials say the tents are used by appointment only when approved by Tulare County Public Health. Appointments take just a few minutes and allow individuals to return home to wait for results from Tulare County Public Health.

Once the County approves individuals for testing, Kaweah Delta schedules the appointment and notifies individuals of the location for their test.

“This is a proactive measure we took to expand our screening capabilities and to further protect patients, staff and our community,” said Gary Herbst, Kaweah Delta’s Chief Executive Officer. “This is another step we are taking to keep possible COVID-19 patients away from people who do not have the virus, but we need our community’s help, too.”

Health officials say people should not walk up to these tents, into a medical office, or into a hospital if they think they should be tested for COVID-19.

Individuals who have been exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 person or to a person who is under investigation for COVID-19 should do the following:

1. Call their physician for directions; or

2. Call the Tulare County Public Health line, 2-1-1, or Tulare County Public Health at 559-685-5720 or 559-471-7092 after hours and weekends.

3. If you are experiencing severe respiratory distress or fever, proceed to the closest emergency department, but call ahead, do not just walk in. If coming to Kaweah Delta’s Emergency Department, call ahead to 559-624-2862, do not walk into the emergency department.

Kaweah Delta will continue to share COVID-19 information and regular updates with the community on its website at www.kaweahdelta.org/COVID19, via media statements, and on its social media accounts.

