Kaweah Delta hospital expands appointment only, drive-up COVID-19 testing

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The closure of a city block beginning Wednesday in Visalia allows Kaweah Delta Medical Center to expand its appointment only, drive-up COVID-19 testing program.

Floral Street, between Main Street and Acequia Avenue, is closed to allow patients approved for coronavirus testing to drive down the block in their cars and park on the street so hospital staff can collect specimens.

“We want to make this experience as easy as possible for people, many of whom are not feeling well and are anxious,” said Mary Laufer, Director of Nursing Practice at Kaweah Delta. “The street will also allow us to potentially expand testing should the need arise.”

The hospital urged members of the public to not walk or drive-up to the specimen collection area as it is strictly for individuals who have been authorized for testing by the Tulare County Public Health Department.

Anyone exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, which include fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as cough or difficulty breathing, should contact their physisian first or call 211 to inquire about testing, said hospital spokeswoman Laura Florez-McCusker. Physicians work with the county to determine if testing is appropriate.

Tulare County residents can also call 211 or Kaweah Delta’s free COVID-19 screening hotline at 559-624-4110.

