Kaiser Permanente takes part in coronavirus vaccine trial

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — More than 30,000 people worldwide have agreed to what many would consider unthinkable: to be deliberately infected with the coronavirus.

Their aim is to help speed up research into a vaccine.

Human challenge trials like this are considered controversial. Results can be faster, but the stakes are high.

In California, Kaiser Permanente is taking part in a vaccine trial so we wanted to find out how their participation works.

