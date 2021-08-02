Kaiser Permanente implements vaccine mandate for all physicians and employees

FRESNO COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Kaiser Permanente announced Monday that it is implementing COVID-19 vaccine mandates for all of its physicians and employees amid a surge of new cases from the delta variant.

As of July 31, Kaiser says 77.8% of its employees and more than 95% of Permanente Medical Group physicians have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

The organization has set a target date of Sept. 30, 2021, for employees to become fully vaccinated – or apply for medical or religious exemption.