Judges deny California inmate release request, cite US law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Federal judges are refusing on procedural grounds to order California to free thousands of prisoners to ease crowded conditions that attorneys representing inmates likened to a “tinderbox” ready to ignite with the rapid spread of the coronavirus.
>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
But the three judges on Saturday invited inmates’ attorneys to file a new motion with two individual judges who oversee major class-action lawsuits over inmate medical and mental health care.
Don Specter, one of the attorneys representing inmates, says they will refile the motion with the individual district court judges as soon as possible. State officials said they already have taken significant steps.
COVID-19 resource links:
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.