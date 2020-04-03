Judge lets rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine go home, citing COVID-19

FILE- In this Sept. 21, 2018, file photo rapper Daniel Hernandez, known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, performs during the Philipp Plein women’s 2019 Spring-Summer collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. A New York judge has ordered the rapper immediately freed from a Manhattan federal jail because his asthma puts him in danger of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge has ordered the rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine immediately freed from a Manhattan federal jail because his asthma puts him in danger of the coronavirus.

U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer ruled Thursday that the 23-year-old performer, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, can serve the last four months of his two-year prison sentence in home confinement.

The judge sentenced the rapper in December after he cooperated with prosecutors against members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang.

Without cooperation, he could have faced a mandatory minimum 37 years in prison for crimes that included orchestrating a shooting in which an innocent bystander was wounded.

COVID-19 resource links:

