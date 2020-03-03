‘It is certainly not a time for panic’; coronavirus concerns prompt a rush on stores

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – With more cases of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) popping up in the U.S., shoppers in California have taken to the stores to stock up on food and water.

At Fresno Ag Hardware store, they have run out of the hand sanitizer and N-95 masks. Stores across California are experiencing similar circumstances.

“We’re completely wiped out,” said Ian Williams, the store manager at Fresno Ag Hardware.

Williams said they ran out of N-95 masks last week, with customers from as far away as the Bay Area.

“We only had three at the time, and she said “yeah, I’m driving in tomorrow,’ and I said, ‘where from?’ and she said ‘oh, the Bay Area,’” Williams said.

Fresno Ag Hardware isn’t the only store experiencing this in the valley.

Costco on Clovis Avenue has run out of cases of water bottles by 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

“Oh, it’s packed in Costco,” said Fresno resident Lydia German. “I went toward the back to get dog food and I asked for the water and it was totally out.”

Shauna Miller, a professor in the school of nursing at Fresno State, said this isn’t the time for panic nor the time to stock up.

“It is certainly not a time for panic, it’s a time to stay healthy and stress is part of being healthy,” Miller said.

The CDC has a list on its website on ways to prevent COVID-19 from spreading:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth

Sneeze with a tissue and then through the tissue in the trash

Clean and disinfect surfaces

Wash hands often for at least 20 seconds with water and soap

The CDC also recommends on its website the use of face masks by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 and by health workers. Miller agrees.

“If you are not sick, wearing a mask is not of any use in terms of preventing the virus,” Miller said.

