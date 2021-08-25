Infant dies from COVID-19 related complications in Merced County, health officials say

MERCED COUNTY, Calf. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that an infant has died of COVID-19 related complications.

The death marks the first pediatric death related to COVID-19 in Merced County.

Health officials say the infant had underlying medical conditions.

The age of the baby was not specified.

The health department says the county has been seeing an increased number of children ages 0-17 testing positive for the virus.

As the delta variant surges statewide, health officials say 25% of cases in Merced County have been identified in children, compared to 11% during previous waves of cases.

As of Tuesday, there have been a total of 1,898 active cases of COVID-19 reported in Merced County.

