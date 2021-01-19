Hundreds of cars line street for northeast Fresno COVID-19 vaccination clinic

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Cars line northeast Fresno streets Tuesday morning as people wait to receive COVID-19 vaccines at a drive-thru clinic.

Officials from Sierra Pacific Orthopedics say they arrived at approximately 5:15 A.M. Tuesday morning to find 250 cars in line for the vaccine. Rick Lembo, Director of Sports Medicine at Sierra Pacific Orthopedics says they are equipped to vaccinate 1,000 people Tuesday.

The clinic does distribute the Moderna vaccine, but officials confirm that none of the doses being given at the Sierra Pacific Orthopedics clinic were part of the lot being investigated due to allergic reactions.

“Our lot that we had, that we had distributed previously, that we are distributing today, and the lot that we are receiving is not subject to the recall,” Lembo said.

Officials expect 2½ people per car to qualify for COVID-19 vaccinations and are limiting the line that stretched from Herndon avenue north over three city blocks to Teague avenue to 400 cars.

“We really don’t want to turn people away, but we just don’t have a choice. If we could vaccinate everyone we would, but we just can’t today,” Lembo said.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

The drive-thru clinic will be operating Monday through Friday from 8:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. and 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. until further notice.