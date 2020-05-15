How to keep pets safe during COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Around the country a small number of animals have tested positive for COVID-19. So how do you keep your pets safe as you walk them or take them to recently opened groomers?
We spoke to the Central California SPCA on the current safety guidelines.
COVID-19 resource links:
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.