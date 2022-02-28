SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Mask rules in California are changing in March when new policies for schools come into effect.

According to a statement from the Governor’s Office, starting March 11 schools and child care facilities in the state will not be required to enforce masks requirements – however, masks will remain “strongly recommended.”

Governor Newsom says the changing policies are based on the latest data and science gathered over the last two years – but adds that masks remain a means of controlling COVID-19’s spread.

Masks are an effective tool to minimize spread of the virus and future variants, especially when transmission rates are high. We cannot predict the future of the virus, but we are better prepared for it and will continue to take measures rooted in science to keep California moving forward. Gov. Gavin Newsom

Wider rules for mask-wearing in California are also changing. Starting Tuesday, masks will no longer be required in most indoor settings for anyone who remains unvaccinated.

State officials add that masks will remain a requirement for anyone in what’s described as high transmission settings, such as public transit, emergency shelters, health care settings, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and long-term care facilities.

In response to the rule change, the California Teachers Association officials warn that local school communities should proceed with caution – requesting that policies be focused on health, safety, and science. The CTA’s statement does remind readers that the new guidance “does not preclude school districts and local governments from taking measures to protect the health and safety of students, educators and their families.”

CTA supports local decisions that include the voice and expertise of local educators and families in determining the safety of school communities. Multi-layered mitigation strategies including vaccines, strong testing programs, good school ventilation systems and masks have been key to ensuring the stability of in-person teaching and learning. CTA President E. Toby Boyd

The statement from the governor’s office says that local jurisdictions may have additional requirements beyond the state guidance.