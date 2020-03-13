How safe is Fresno County from the deadly coronavirus pandemic? How testing works and how we should react

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Our fears of the deadly coronavirus pandemic is reaching its peak as three cases have now been confirmed in the Central Valley: one in Tulare County, Fresno County, and Madera county.

There seem to be more questions than answers when it comes to how do we prepare and prevent this virus from spreading. How should we react? If we’re experiencing symptoms, how do we get tested?

On Sunday Morning Matters, Fresno County’s Director of Public Health David Pomaville and Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig sat down with Alexan Balekian to answer these questions.

The entire interview, including how long this pandemic could last, airs on Sunday at 8 a.m.

