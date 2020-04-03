COVID-19 Information

Hotel that hosted John Wayne to house homeless patients

GALLUP, N.M. (Gallup Independent) — A western New Mexico hotel that once hosted John Wayne and future U.S. President Ronald Reagan will use one of its buildings to house homeless respiratory patients.

The Gallup Independent reports El Rancho Hotel agreed this week to offer its space in the event health care workers needed places for critical patients affected by COVID-19.

El Rancho Hotel officials say patients will be placed in a separate building located across the parking lot from the central hotel.

Located on Route 66 near the Arizona state line, El Rancho Hotel played host to actors Reagan, Wayne, Katherine Hepburn, and Spencer Tracy. 

