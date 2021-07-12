Homeowners can rent out their pools by the hour using this app

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – There’s an app for smartphones called Swimply to help people cool off in other people’s private pools while still socially distancing for those who are still hesitant to brave large crowds.

“We’ve become a lot more hyper-vigilant around hygiene which is a good thing probably and public pools are probably not the best place to hang out post-pandemic or at least at the tail end of the pandemic,” said Asher Weinberger, the Co-founder & Chief Operating Officer of Swimply.

The CDC announced during the COVID-19 epidemic that chlorine in properly maintained water should inactivate the coronavirus. The founder of the Swimply app says the pool rental business contributed to helping many during difficult times.

“People are struggling terribly financially, many of our hosts lost their jobs and they were in a tough place. We were able to not only pay for their pool maintenance costs, which was our original goal, help them pay for their entire mortgage or even their kids’ college fund,” said Weinberger.

In Fresno, pool rentals range from $30 to $90 an hour with about a dozen pool hosts in the area and business is growing fast. One host who’s been on the app for about a week says he’s already had around ten reservations and solved one of his pool guest’s problems.

“So, they’re like, ‘We have a hole in our backyard, we can’t get our pool finished.’ Because of Corona, everybody being at home, pool demand, it’s just through the roof. So, pools are a year out. If you order a pool today, you’re not getting it until next summer,” said Jeff Becker.

The pool host added the mini-business he’s built in his backyard offers swimmers ease of mind.

“We clean the area before you come and after you come so it’s good for you and your family just to come and relax and enjoy. Especially with this heat and COVID and everything,” said Becker.

Liability insurance is offered and safety precautions are in place through the terms of use for all parties involved.