Homeless sheltered in hotel rooms in Merced through Project Roomkey

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Helping the homeless during the pandemic

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced County is providing support to homeless during the pandemic through statewide initiative.

Officials say there are 98 homeless individuals who are being sheltered in hotel rooms in Merced County through Project Room key.

RELATED: California secures motel rooms to house thousands of homeless people during pandemic

The county allocated $3.5 million in funding to address housing, health care, toiletries and food need for unsheltered individuals who test positive for COVID-19, according to officials.

The funding was made available through a partnership between the Merced County Continuum of Care, Behavioral Health and Recovery Services, Human Services Agency and funds provided by state and federal COVID-19 response allocations.

“We are excited about being a part of a program that is providing basic needs for individuals with some of the greatest need,” said Dr. Rebecca Nanyonjo-Kemp, Director of the Merced County Department of Public Health. “We care about the health and safety of all residents, including the most vulnerable in our community. This project highlights how Merced County is advocating for the well-being of homeless individuals by providing some of the most basic vital needs. It is our hope that this project will be successful in slowing the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

For more information on Project Roomkey in Merced County visit the department’s webpage.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know