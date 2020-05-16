Homeless sheltered in hotel rooms in Merced through Project Roomkey

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced County is providing support to homeless during the pandemic through statewide initiative.

Officials say there are 98 homeless individuals who are being sheltered in hotel rooms in Merced County through Project Room key.

The county allocated $3.5 million in funding to address housing, health care, toiletries and food need for unsheltered individuals who test positive for COVID-19, according to officials.

The funding was made available through a partnership between the Merced County Continuum of Care, Behavioral Health and Recovery Services, Human Services Agency and funds provided by state and federal COVID-19 response allocations.

“We are excited about being a part of a program that is providing basic needs for individuals with some of the greatest need,” said Dr. Rebecca Nanyonjo-Kemp, Director of the Merced County Department of Public Health. “We care about the health and safety of all residents, including the most vulnerable in our community. This project highlights how Merced County is advocating for the well-being of homeless individuals by providing some of the most basic vital needs. It is our hope that this project will be successful in slowing the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

For more information on Project Roomkey in Merced County visit the department’s webpage.

