Hispanic population more likely to be COVID-19 positive, warns Kings County health department

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Hispanic population of Kings County is more likely to contract COVID-19 compared to other members of the population, according to the Department of Public Health.

The warning, published Monday by Kings County Department of Public Health, cites their own figures which show 66% of residents that have contracted COVID-19 identify as Hispanic/Latino. However, only 55% of the total Kings County population identify as Hispanic/Latino.

Health officials say multi-family living arrangements and a migrant seasonal workforce have likely contributed to the disproportionate impact of the disease.

In response, the Department of Public Health is working with the Kings Community Action Organization to support essential workers who need support in order to quarantine safely in their own homes.

The Kings Cares program will support an entire household where a member has tested positive for COVID-19 – to ensure they can remain quarantined and therefore limit the spread of the disease.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.