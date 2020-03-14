Hinds Guild of Hope postpones fundraising event

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Hinds Hospice

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Hinds Guild of Hope is postponing the Hinds Noon Tea fundraiser scheduled for Mar. 27.

The event is one of the largest fundraisers that supports the Hinds Kids program. 

Officials say they are working on scheduling a new date.

For information regarding the event, you can contact Hinds Guild of Hope by sending an email to hindstea@gmail.com or contacting the Hinds Development Department at 559-320-0308.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know