Hinds Guild of Hope postpones fundraising event

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Hinds Guild of Hope is postponing the Hinds Noon Tea fundraiser scheduled for Mar. 27.

The event is one of the largest fundraisers that supports the Hinds Kids program.

Officials say they are working on scheduling a new date.

For information regarding the event, you can contact Hinds Guild of Hope by sending an email to hindstea@gmail.com or contacting the Hinds Development Department at 559-320-0308.

