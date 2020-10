Here’s a list of locations that Fresno County businesses can pick up supplies in the Million Mask Giveaway

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County EDC, Fresno County Board of Supervisors, and Fresno Chamber of Commerce are doing a Million Mask Giveaway.

Beginning Wednesday, small businesses are encouraged to stop by their respective district pick-up location for a complimentary supply of masks and hand sanitizer.

Here are the locations by district:

District 1

Firebaugh City Hall

1133 P St

Mon-Fri 8am-3pm

Kerman Community Center

15101 W Kearny Blvd

Mon-Fri 10am-12pm & 1pm-4pm

Mendota Branch Library**

1246 Belmont Ave

Mon-Thur 10am-6pm

Sat 10am-2pm

District 2

Fresno County Library- Pinedale

7170 N San Pablo Ave

Tues & Sat 10am-12pm & 1pm-2pm

Fresno County Library-Politi

5771 N First St

Mon-Sat 10am-4pm

Fresno County Library-Gillis

629 W Dakota

Mon-Sat 10am-4pm

Fresno County LibraryWoodward Park**

944 E Perrin

Mon-Sat 10am-4pm

Fresno County Library-Fig

Garden

3071 W Bullard Ave

Mon-Sat 10am-4pm

District 3

Fresno County EDC

906 N St Ste 120

Mon-Fri 8am-4pm

Fresno Chamber of Commerce

2331 Fresno St.

Mon-Fri 10am-2pm

The Fresno Center

4879 E Kings Canyon Rd

Mon-Fri 8am-4pm

District 4

Coalinga Chamber of Commerce

265 W Elm Ave

Mon-Fri 10am-12pm

Selma Arts Center Warehouse

Public Works Yard – W side of

Dockery between Valley View & Nebraska

Tues- 8am-11am & Thurs 10am-12pm

Reedley Chamber of Commerce

1633 11th St

Mon-Thur 2pm-4pm

Sanger Chamber of Commerce

1789 Jensen Ave

Mon-Fri 9am-5pm

Kingsburg Branch Library

1399 Draper St

Mon-Thur 10am-6pm

Sat 10am-2pm

Orange Cove Branch Library

815 Park Blvd

Mon-Thur 10am-6pm

Sat 10am-2pm

District 5

Clovis Chamber of Commerce

325 Pollasky Ave

Mon-Thurs 1pm-4pm

Auberry Branch Library**

33049 Auberry Road

Mon-Thur 10am-6pm

Sat 10am-2pm

