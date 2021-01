Tami Jeffries, R.N., prepares the first locally-available dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, Va. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Mike Morones/The Free Lance-Star via AP)

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County wants help administering COVID-19 vaccinations.

In a post on the Fresno County Job Opportunities website, the officials ask that applicants have a license to administer COVID vaccines.

The position is temporary and the pay is $25 per hour.

Interested applicants can find out more here.