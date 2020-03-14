Hearst Castle suspends tours due to COVID-19 concerns

SAN SIMEON, CA – SEPTEMBER 07: A general view of atmosphere at Best Buddies Challenge: Hearst Castle Neptune Pool Reception at Hearst Castle on September 7, 2013 in San Simeon, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tours at Hearst Castle on the Central Coast are being suspended beginning Monday due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, according to California State Parks.

The suspension is part of an effort to protect public health and the safety of the monument’s visitors, volunteers and staff and in line with the state’s updated policy on limiting social gatherings to help slow the spread of COVID-19, said Dan Falat, State Parks district superintendent.

Hearst Castle will honor day tours already in place for Saturday and Sunday for visitors who already have reservations, however, Saturday’s day tours will be canceled.

Saturday and Sunday’s group tours will be reduced in number to accommodate the recommended social distancing guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Falat said.

Walk-in tour tickets will not be sold Saturday and Sunday. Full refunds will be given to visitors who want to cancel their tours this weekend.

Falat said that Hearst Castle’s visitor center, including food service and gift shop, will remain open seven days a week.

Future tour reservations will automatically be canceled and a full refund will be provided to reservation holders.

Visitors with additional questions can call the Hearst Castle customer service line at 1-800-444-7275.

