New Fresno shutdown order proposed as healthcare workers exhausted, businesses fear new closures

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Indoor retail operations could be shut down for Fresno businesses if one city councilmember’s emergency ordinance passes.

The emergency order is expected to be brought forward next week by Councilmember Luis Chavez. Restrictions include forcing retail stores to offer only curbside pick-up and delivery.

If approved, the ordinance would be triggered once available ICU beds drops to zero in Fresno County. It needs the support of five out of the seven councilmembers to be approved.

Under the order, businesses violating the order could be fined anywhere from $1,000 to $10,000.

Chavez said part of the motivation came after hearing a city employee and good friend passed away from COVID-19.

“He called the hospital,” said Chavez. “Wanted to be admitted, was turned away because they didn’t have the bed capacity. Subsequently, he was admitted on Saturday, and died on Sunday.”

UCSF Professor and Fresno Doctor Christina Maser said many healthcare workers are exhausted.

“Our staff is stretched so thin,” said Maser. “We are just barely holding on.”

She is not only concerned about being the nation’s hotspot – but by the state’s order of extra body bags and refrigerators trucks.

“If that doesn’t chill you to the core, I don’t know what will,” said Maser.

Small business owners worried about the future and still trying to recover from the Spring lockdown order.

“It is basically running on two cylinders instead of four,” said Mystic Music owner Tom Walzem.

Others are fearful of not only of the economic impact – but what this means for their employees.

“We are very concerned,” said Jalisco Jewelers President Raul De Alba. “We take very good care of our employees, so it would hurt us a lot emotionally to lay anyone off.”

De Alba said the jewelry store lost around half-a-million dollars when it was shut down from March to May.

If the order stands as it, it would initially last five days – but could be extended further.