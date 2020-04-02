Healthcare professionals, patients in Visalia nursing home test positive for COVID-19

VISALIA, California (KGPE) – Two healthcare professionals and six patients in the same Visalia nursing home have all tested positive for coronavirus.

Health officials confirmed Wednesday the outbreak happened at the Redwood Springs Healthcare Center.

Jonathan Henriquez and his parents live right next door to a cluster and said they had no idea.

“It is scary. It’s close to my house,” mother Ofelia Henriquez said.

County officials said the people who tested positive for COVID-19 are quarantined in shared rooms. Those rooms are separated from other patients.

“They have dedicated nursing staff that are only assisting them, and not the other part of the population,” Tammie Weyker-Adkins the public information officer for Tulare County Health and Human Services said.

According to Redwood Springs administration “staff experienced the onset of symptoms while caring for two patients in one room.”

Weyker-Adkins said all of the cases were person-to-person spread and said the center has been closed to visitors for at least a week and a half.

“There will be an investigation – a contact investigation to try to understand who may have been patient zero at the facility,” she said.

Last month dozens of staff and patients in a Seattle area nursing home were infected with COVID-19. Tulare County and Redwood Springs are partnering to stop the spread here.

The center has put additional measures in place, including screening staff, preparing isolation areas and increased disinfecting. County health will continue to monitor the situation daily.

Henriquez said his family has already been following recommendations and staying inside the past few weeks. They, like many, are ready for this to pass.

“It’s a weird time, with this year it’s just hard you know? A lot of people not going to work. Yeah, it’s been rough,” he said.

Health officials said patients will stay in the 176 bed center for treatment unless they need to be moved to a hospital.

