Health officials say Biden’s goal of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility is possible, maybe not probable

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – President Joe Biden urged states Thursday night to open up eligibility for all American adults to get the vaccine by May 1.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly said while this is possible, he doesn’t know if it is probable due to the high demand and lack of supply of vaccines.

“We are focused on being prepared for that day,” said Ghaly. “California is making good strides.”

President Biden said this doesn’t mean that every American adult gets a shot – but it means they should be eligible.

According to California’s COVID-19 website, over 11 million shots have been given to residents so far, but the state continues to fall short on equitable distribution – especially for people of color.

Only 3% of the vaccines have been administered to African Americans and around 19% to Latinos.

However, African American Coalition Director Shantay Davies-Balch said strides have been made in Fresno to help those disproportionately affected during the pandemic.

“I think the county has done a good job of structuring with equity in mind,” said Davies-Balch.

Davies-Balch said the Gaston Middle School Vaccination site is a good example. Since Feb. 17, nearly half of all vaccine doses have gone to black residents.

“So, we know our outreach and education efforts are working,” she said.

