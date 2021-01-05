Health officials hope COVID-19 vaccine eligible patients will choose to get the shot

CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno County Department of Public Health received 44,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday; 47% of them have been distributed to local hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Joe Prado, who is leading the vaccine distribution effort in Fresno County, says they are waiting on a state system that allows them to access information on the number of doses administered.

Prado said about 50% to 60% of healthcare workers are choosing to get the vaccine in the county.

“People want to wait and see and just kind of talk to people that are gonna get the full round of vaccinations just so that they can be better prepared mentally and perhaps physically,” Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said.

In addition to the doses they’re receiving, hospitals like Kaiser Permanente are receiving their own shipments, Prado said.

As of Monday, 4,082 healthcare workers at Community Medical Centers had received the first dose of the vaccine. A spokesperson with Community Medical Centers said they have approximately 12,000 workers and are constantly having vaccination clinics.

In Tulare County, the county’s Health & Human Services Agency says in the initial rollout of Phase 1A of vaccinations, 65 to 68% of those eligible chose to get vaccinated.

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state had received close to 1.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine so far. About 35% of them had been administered as of Sunday.

“As we move into January we want to see things accelerate and we want to see things go much faster,” Newsom said.

Prado said getting more medical providers registered to administer the vaccine will be essential to moving the process along, but at the same time, he hopes more people who are eligible will choose to get the vaccine.

“I hope in two weeks as we build the system out and more people actually say yes, we will be able to move more out of our freezer,” Prado said.