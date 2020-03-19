Health Officials confirm third case of COVID-19 in Fresno County

Breaking News
Emergency order asks Fresno residents to ‘shelter in place’ (with many exceptions)

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the Fresno County Department of Public Health say they received confirmation of the third case of coronavirus in Fresno County.

The department says it is a travel-related case and was not community-acquired. This individual is doing well and is in isolation while recovering at home.

“The Fresno County Department of Public Health continues to monitor previous cases, these patients have been cooperative in these efforts and protocol is being followed to help ensure that our community and its residents are safe,” says Dr. Rais Vohra, Interim Health Officer.

