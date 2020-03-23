Health officials confirm first case of COVID-19 in Merced County

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced County Public Health Officials confirm the first case of COVID-19 in Merced County.

Dr. Kenneth Bird Health Officier with the Merced County Public Office announced Sunday that an individual has tested positive for COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).

Officials say this is a travel-related case and was not acquired through community spread. The individual is doing well and is isolating and recovering at home.

“The confirmation of the first case of COVID-19 in our community further increases the urgency to expand efforts to protect ourselves and others from this virus. Maintain social distancing. Wash your hands. Don’t touch your face. Stay at home, especially if you are sick. Call ahead to your health care provider if you have symptoms consistent with the illness,” Dr. Bird said.

COVID-19 resource links:

