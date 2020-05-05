Health officials: 2 additional Tulare County nursing homes have COVID-19 outbreaks

There are now 5 skilled nursing facilities in Tulare County with COVID-19 outbreaks

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – An additional two nursing homes in Tulare County have now reported cases of COVID-19, according to county health officials.

Dinuba Healthcare in Dinuba has reported 21 residents have been infected with COVID-19 and Sierra Valley Rehab Center in Porterville has reported 19 residents have the virus, health officials said.

This information comes as Tulare County reports its highest daily new case total at 101.

Officials say Redwood Springs, another nursing home in the area known to have many COVID-19 cases, currently has 116 infected residents. In addition, 69 staff members have acquired the disease, and 20 other people associated with the facility have become infected.

Twenty-six patients have died while 53 have recovered, health department officials say.

Another facility, Linwood Meadows, has reported that 11 residents now have acquired COVID-19 while one staff member has become infected, according to the Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency.

Lindsay Gardens now reports 65 residents have been infected while 12 other people associated with the facility have acquired COVID-19. In total, 22 staff members have also tested positive for the virus according to the newest health department numbers.

Three people connected to Lindsay Gardens have died and eight have recovered, health officials say.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

