FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Health officials are facing new challenges with the recent spike in Monkey Pox and COVID-19 cases.

The Fresno County Department of Public Health confirmed on Thursday that two additional monkeypox cases were detected bringing the total number of cases to three since last week.

“It’s new but we’ve worked well to train our local health providers to test for monkeypox so now many clinics are equipped to do that,” said Dr. Trinidad Solis. “Importantly, we do have a vaccine available for monkeypox.”

Solis said they are in the process of contacting other hospitals to distribute the extra vaccine doses they’ve received.

However, even with the significant handle, they have had to stop the spread of the monkeypox virus, COVID-19 numbers have increased simultaneously.

“This latest COVID peak, fortunately, has not resulted in death and ICU admissions as much as earlier peaks but nonetheless it still brings us a number of patients that need to be admitted,” said Dr. Jeff Thomas, Chief Medical and Quality Officer with Community Regional Medical Center.

Health officials said there are currently about 200 patients in local facilities infected with COVID-19.