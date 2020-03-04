Coronavirus questions from local doctors answered in Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – As COVID-19 continues to spread across the United States and the world, doctors in Fresno County gathered to find out how they can battle the virus.

On Tuesday, public health officers spoke to local physicians on best practices when dealing with possible cases of coronavirus. Fresno County Department of Public Health officer Dr. Rais Vohra says right now the CDC is limiting testing people for the novel coronavirus.

“You have to have a fever. You have to have respiratory symptoms and one other high risk criteria to qualify for testing.”

At a lecture for local physicians at the UCSF Fresno Downtown campus, doctors were told that they can start the testing process by contacting the health department. Local samples are now sent to a lab in Tulare County, which can supply results in 48 hours.

Dr. Vohra also encouraged doctors present to explain the proper use of masks to patients.

“If you’re sick with a respiratory complaint, go ahead and mask-up. That’s what you’re going to be asked to do whenever you enter a clinic or a hospital. They’re going to ask you if you have any respiratory problems and if you do they’re going to offer you a mask and you should mask up and your provider will also be wearing a mask while they are interacting with you.”

Experts say people who do not show symptoms should not be wearing masks, but warns that every community should be treated differently.

“Fresno is a different community than Reedley or Selma,” says Dr. Vorha. “Every city depending on what goes on in that city and what the normal things and activities those people do in that city are going to have to make individualized plans.”

