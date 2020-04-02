Health care center in Visalia now has 12 COVID-19 cases

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Four more people have tested positive for COVID-19 at a health care center in Visalia — which now has 12 cases.

Tulare County health officials said Thursday that three more patients and one more health care professional tested positive following Wednesday’s announcement that eight people had tested positive at Redwood Springs Healthcare Center.

“The staff experienced the onset of symptoms while caring for two patients in one room,” according to a press release Wednesday.

The two health care professionals and the six patients who were originally diagnosed were isolated from the other residents and staff, the health care center said.

COVID-19 resource links:

No other information was immediately available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.