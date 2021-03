FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom outlines his 2021-2022 state budget proposal during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A staff member with the Governor’s Office tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, according to the governor’s press office.

Officials say that person who tested positive did not have direct contact with anyone in the office for more than 15 minutes and did not have contact with Governor Newsom.

The staff member who tested positive was not identified.