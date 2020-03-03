Governor wants $20M authorized by the legislature for coronavirus response

FILE – In this Jan. 10, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Newsom is urging a federal judge to reject Pacific Gas and Electric’s blueprint for getting out of bankruptcy and renewing his threat to lead a bid to turn the beleaguered utility into a government-run operation. PG&E is trying to dig out of a financial hole created by more than $50 billion in claims stemming from a series of catastrophic wildfires that have been blamed on the San Francisco company. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom is asking California’s lawmakers for an extra $20 million to help control the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by novel coronavirus, according to the California Department of Public Health.

On Monday, the state agency said the Governor is requesting funds from the Disaster Response Emergency Operations Account.

CDPH adds that the State Operations Center in Mather has been moved to its second-highest level.

It comes as the State of California has received test kits from the CDC, allowing thousands of suspected cases to be tested. A lab in Tulare County is among the sites receiving the samples.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.