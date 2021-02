ALAMEDA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Governor Gavin Newsom will visit a mobile clinic providing vaccinations to teachers and school staff in neighborhoods heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governor has recently visited vaccination sites in Coachella, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Fresno, San Diego and Santa Clara to highlight the state’s efforts to ramp up vaccinations, which have now reached 6.7 million doses administered.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.